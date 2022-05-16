Two Rutherford County high school students each received $1,000 scholarships from the school resource officers.

Madysson Tibbs of Eagleville School and Grace Towle of Riverdale High School accepted the scholarships from the SROs during a presentation at their schools.

SRO Jason Urban, who coordinates the scholarships, said the SROs contributed to the funds individually. Additional funding came from a golf scramble the SROs sponsored last fall.

Students earn the scholarships based on writing an essay on “Ways I Would Improve School Safety,” grade point average, ACT score, extracurricular activities and letters of recommendation.

Madysson earned a 4.0 grade point average. She is DECA club president and the treasurer for the FFA. She is a member of the archery team, student council and Beta Club. She is co-captain manager for the schools’ football team.

She volunteered at Way of Hope, Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home, Tent City, Chrysalis and Parker’s Pre-School.

Madysson will attend Austin Peay State University.

Grace earned a 3.9 grade point average. She serves as boys’ basketball manager. She is vice president of the National Honor Society, FCCLA president and Skills USA treasurer.

She finished second in the Tennessee State Archery Tournament while leading Riverdale to a team state championship in 2021. Grace volunteers at several archery tournaments.

Grace will attend MTSU.