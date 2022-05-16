2 Trey Lewis -“Whatever She Sees In Me”

Country singer, Trey Lewis’ new single “Whatever She Sees In Me” is out now along with the music video. The song was written to honor his own mother as an anthem for all mothers!

Trey says, “My mom has always supported me even through my darkest times. I wanted to express my gratitude the best way I know how. I wrote ‘Whatever She Sees In Me’ with Lee Starr, Davis Corley, and Ryan Rossebo. Play this for your mom and tell her how much she means to you.”

Take a listen here.