Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This is a picture of the second oldest residence in Davidson County called the “Grassmere Historic Home”. It was built in 1810 by Colonel Michael C. Dunn. Nashville Zoo began managing the property in 1996 and started allowing visitors to the museum in 1998.

