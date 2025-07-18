Two Charged with Murder in I-24 Road Rage Shooting

Two suspects were charged Friday in the suspected road rage death of a Smyrna resident Saturday on Interstate 24 near Waldron Road, said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Victim Noah Taylor, 22, was found shot and killed after his car crashed Saturday morning when he was on his way to work.

Suspects LaTashia McGowan, 40, and Glenn Branson, 41, both of Legacy Court in Smyrna, were charged with second-degree murder by Sheriff’s Detective Thomas Burnett.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly to solve this murder,” Fitzhugh said. “We are relieved to place these two dangerous individuals in custody today. We are also extremely proud of our team who worked diligently to solve this case so quickly.”

Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division said detectives learned multiple rounds were fired in the road rage situation from people inside dark-colored Infiniti SUV.

“Detectives do not believe that Taylor knew the suspects,” Sparks said. “Taylor was struck by the gunfire and crashed into other vehicles before traveling off the roadway and into a tree line.”

Patrol units with the Metro Nashville Police, LaVergne Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol and Nashville Fire Department responded to the crash scene and discovered Taylor deceased inside the vehicle.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and Criminal Investigations Division detectives and Crime Scene responded to the scene to investigate further.

The Sheriff’s Office thanks Murfreesboro Police Police’s Real Time Crime Center for their assistance in the investigation.

