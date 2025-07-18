National Night Out Returns to Murfreesboro After Four-year Hiatus

The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) is bringing back National Night Out (NNO) on Tuesday, Aug. 5, after a four-year absence.

The free, family-friendly event will take place at Oaklands Park, 427 Roberts Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. MPD, in partnership with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department and JackFM Radio, invites the community to enjoy an evening of food, fellowship, fun, and music.

National Night Out will feature a Touch-A-Truck event, games, and other activities designed to strengthen the bond between police officers and the community.

MPD participated in the Faith & Blue initiative for the past three years but is excited to return to the nationally recognized NNO program, which promotes police-community partnerships.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to meet the officers who serve their neighborhoods and enjoy a fun evening together,” said Lt. Jason Higgins, event coordinator.

