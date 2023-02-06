TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands Becomes First Collegiate Band to Win a Grammy

Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history after becoming the first Grammy award-winning collegiate band.

TSU’s Aristocrats of Bands took home one of the best achievable musical awards by winning not one, but two Grammy awards on Sunday, Feb. 6.

The band’s album The Urban Hymnal won Best Roots Gospel Album and their feature on J. Ivy’s The Poet Who Say By The Door won in the Best Spoken Word Poetry Album category.

Created on TSU’s campus, their The Urban Hymnal album was produced by TSU professor Larry Jenkins, Sir the Baptist, and Grammy award-winning producer Dallas Austin.

During his acceptance speech, Jenkins thanked TSU, his students, and AOB calling it the ‘best band in the land.’

TSU hosted a Grammy watch party on their campus on Sunday afternoon and students’ reactions to the win was posted on the band’s Facebook.