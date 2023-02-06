Hendersonville Man Charged with an Extensive List of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with Children

On October 25, 2022, Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation that led to the eventual arrest and indictment of Jay B. Chandler (39).

Mr. Chandler was charged with the following crimes:

7 counts for Rape of a Child

5 counts for Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure

24 counts for Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

39 counts for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

25 Counts for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor > 100 images

1 count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor > 50 images

HPD asks that anyone who has information pertaining to this case to call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.