The Lebanon Police Department is requesting assistance in locating the listed runaway juvenile. Taylor Meadows left home in the early hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023.

She is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend, Dominic Smith, also pictured. The two were seen in a dark Buick.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Lebanon Police Department or Detective Stephen Huddleston (615)453-4393 or email huddlestons@lebanontn.org