Trader Joe’s Issues Recall on Cantaloupe with Salmonella Potential

November 29, 2023 – Related to an ongoing nationwide FDA investigation of fresh cantaloupe sold at many grocery stores and other food retailers, we have been alerted by our suppliers that the products listed below (with corresponding code dates and sold only in the listed states) may have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The potentially impacted products have all expired by November 8, 2023. While no illnesses have been reported, if you have purchased these items and frozen them for later use, please do not eat them. We urge you to discard the products and go to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Whole Cantaloupe (sku# 20669/PLU 4050)— branded as “Malichita” or “Rudy” — sold only in northern CA and northern NV stores between 10/24/23 and 11/5/23

— Fresh Cut Cantaloupe Chunks (sku# 95266) and Fresh Cut Fruitful Medley (#54991) —SELL BY dates 11/1/23, 11/2/23, 11/7/23,and11/8/23—sold only in AL, FL, GA, SC, and TN stores

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send us an email.

Source: Trader Joe’s