According to various Twitter reports high winds have knocked down the NOAA Weather radio transmitter in Nashville. So, please use every resource to be weather aware this evening.

An hour ago 53 mph gusts were recorded at BNA

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 80 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 530 PM CDT WED MAR 30 2022 TORNADO WATCH 80 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-015-021-031-037-043-051-055-081-083-085-099-101-103-117- 119-125-127-135-147-149-161-165-169-181-187-189-310600- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0080.220330T2230Z-220331T0600Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM COFFEE DAVIDSON DICKSON FRANKLIN GILES HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY MOORE PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON $$ ATTN...WFO...BMX...OHX...HUN...

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 113 PM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-310600- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-220331T0600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 113 PM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&