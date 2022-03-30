According to various Twitter reports high winds have knocked down the NOAA Weather radio transmitter in Nashville. So, please use every resource to be weather aware this evening.

An hour ago 53 mph gusts were recorded at BNA

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 80
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
530 PM CDT WED MAR 30 2022

TORNADO WATCH 80 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TNC003-015-021-031-037-043-051-055-081-083-085-099-101-103-117-
119-125-127-135-147-149-161-165-169-181-187-189-310600-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0080.220330T2230Z-220331T0600Z/

TN
.    TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BEDFORD              CANNON              CHEATHAM
COFFEE               DAVIDSON            DICKSON
FRANKLIN             GILES               HICKMAN
HOUSTON              HUMPHREYS           LAWRENCE
LEWIS                LINCOLN             MARSHALL
MAURY                MONTGOMERY          MOORE
PERRY                ROBERTSON           RUTHERFORD
STEWART              SUMNER              TROUSDALE
WAYNE                WILLIAMSON          WILSON
$$


ATTN...WFO...BMX...OHX...HUN...

 

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
113 PM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-310600-
/O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-220331T0600Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
113 PM CDT Wed Mar 30 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

