Our top stories, from across Middle Tennessee, from the last week.

1. Maddie and Tae’s Taylor Kerr Welcome a Baby Girl

Taylor and Josh Kerr have welcomed a baby girl! Read More.

2. Coming to Disney Plus in February 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read More.

3. TDOT Announces Pothole Repair To Begin

This month’s back-to-back winter storms have created an abundance of potholes along interstates and state highways. TDOT is using all available staffing to repair the damaged areas as quickly as possible. Read More.

1. Woman Found Dead on Side of Ned Shelton Road Identified

The deceased has been identified through her tattoos as Danielle Marie Dupee, 27, of Nashville. Read More.

2. Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Murder in Nashville

Homicide Unit detectives this evening charged Chidiebere Okafor, 22, with criminal homicide for the Christmas Eve fatal shooting of Devin Compton, 24, in the parking lot of Arbor Hills Apartments off Bell Road. Read More.

3. Eric Church to Open 6-Story Bar, BBQ Joint, and Music Venue on Broadway

Eric Church is joining a host of celebrity bars on Broadway by opening Chief’s. Read More.

1. Annual Home Sales Show Middle Tennessee Housing Market Remains Steady Going into New Year

Final numbers for 2021 indicate there were 47,172 homes sold in the region, compared to the 44,850 closings in 2020. Read More.



2. Dickson County High School Moves to Virtual Learning For January 28 & January 31

Dickson County High School is transitioning to virtual instruction on Friday, January 28th and Monday, January 31st. Read More.

3. How to Get Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Every home in the U.S. is now eligible to order 4 free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Read More.

1. Student Dies After Motorcycle Crash at Mt Pleasant High School

According to WSMV, an Mt Pleasant High School student is dead after a motorcycle crash in the school parking lot Wednesday, January 26, 2022, around 1:15 PM. Read More.

2. Introducing Cabin Coffee Co.

Maury County has welcomed its newest coffee shop: Cabin Coffee Co. located at 1909 Shady Brook Street in Columbia, Tennessee. Read More.

3. The Great American Gun Show is Coming to Columbia

The Great American Columbia Gun Show will be held on Jan 29th-30th at the National Guard Armory (844 N James Campbell Blvd Columbia, TN 38401). Read More.

1. Man Arrested in Smyrna Connected to Death of Robertson County Deputy this Weekend

The man arrested in Smyrna this morning was wanted by law enforcement in connection to the death of a Robertson County deputy this weekend. Read More.

2. Erinn Peet Lukes Releases New Single and Video, “Country Music Breaks My Heart”

Americana/indie-pop singer-songwriter Erinn Peet Lukes has released her new single and video, “Country Music Breaks My Heart”! Read More.

3. New to Hulu: February 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in February 2022. Read More.

1. Murfreesboro Police Investigating Pedestrian Fatality; Victim Identified

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian hit by a truck and run over by two more cars on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Read More.

2. What a Level II Trauma Center at Saint Thomas Rutherford Will Mean to the County

The most recent state report on trauma care notes that there are five Level I adult trauma centers in Tennessee, two Level II centers, six Level III centers, and one provisional Level III center; but only 53% of injured Tennesseans are treated in Tennessee trauma centers. Read More.

3. Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Opens Custom Hat Store in Nashville

Nashville’s newest custom hat design experience, American Paint, opened last month in Nashville. Read More.

1. 5 of the Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Sumner County

Check out these gorgeous homes throughout Sumner County. This information is accurate as of January 26, 2022. Read More.

2. CAPTURED: Sumner County Sheriff’s Searching for Dillon Kirby

Dillon Kirby, wanted in both Sumner and Macon Counties, for charges including kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, and many other charges, was captured. Read More.

3. Former Drummer of Counting Crows Offers Hand to Local Musicians

Steve Bowman has worked with bands such as Counting Crows, The Rolling Stones, Third Eye Blind among many others and has made the move to Murfreesboro with hopes of helping out aspiring musicians. Read More.

1. These Four Tennessee Restaurants Made Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2022

Yelp has released its 9th annual list of Top 100 Yelp Restaurants across the US. Out of the list of 100 restaurants, four Tennessee restaurants made the list: three in Nashville and one in Sevierville. Read More.

2. TBI Identifies Man Shot in Officer-Involved Shooting on I-65, Investigation Continues

At the request of 20th District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting death of a man during an interaction with law enforcement officers on Interstate 65 on Thursday afternoon. Read More.

3. Three Bodies Found in Vehicle Near I-840

A Hickman County family that has been missing since January 16 have been found deceased in a vehicle near I-840 in Williamson County. Read More.



1. Andrews Transportation Breaks Ground on New Cadillac Dealership in Mt Juliet

Andrews Transportation Group broke ground at the site of the new Cadillac dealership located in The Paddocks in Mt. Juliet. Read More.

3. Nissan Recalls Over 600K Rogue SUVS Due to Electrical Connector Issues

Nissan is recalling 688,946 Rogue SUVs because the electrical connector for the under dash harness may corrode if water or salt collects in the area. Read More.