MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (January 27, 2022) – Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian hit by a truck and run over by two more cars on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The pedestrian fatality happened on S. Church Street near Warrior Dr. at 6:10 p.m. yesterday.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department paramedics and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel begin treating Luis Machiel, 57, of Murfreesboro, for his injuries. Michiel’s injuries were too severe. He died on the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows Machiel was walking in the left turn lane on S. Church Street when he was hit. A Ford F150 was traveling north on S. Church, and as the driver moved into the left turn lane, he struck Machiel. The impact caused Machiel to land in the southbound center lane of traffic. A female driver in a Honda CRV couldn’t stop in time and ran over Machiel. As traffic began to slow, a male driver of a Nissan Altima switched lanes and ran over the pedestrian as well.

All three drivers remained on the scene.

FACT investigators have requested an autopsy.

The investigation of this crash is continuing.