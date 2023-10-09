Top 5 Stories From Oct 9, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
11775

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 9, 2023.

1Opening Date Announced for Garth Brooks’ Nashville Bar

photo by Donna Vissman

In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open. Read More.

2MTSU to Collect Bras, Comfy Clothing for Domestic Violence Center

 

Middle Tennessee State University’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students is hosting a variety of activities this fall, including a bra drive throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Months and nonperishable food collection. Read more.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through October 14, 2023

 

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 9-14, 2023. Read more.

4$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Antioch

Congratulations to a Powerball player in Antioch, who won $150,000 from the drawing held last night, Oct. 7, 2023. Read More.

5Find Out How You Could Be in a Jason Aldean Video

photo by Theo Wargo

 

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a music video, here’s your chance. On Location Casting listed information regarding background for a Jason Aldean music video. Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here