Top 5 Stories From Oct 9, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from October 9, 2023.
In April 2022, Garth Brooks announced he was opening a honky tonk bar on Broadway. Named Friends in Low Places, fans have been waiting patiently for it to open. Read More.
Middle Tennessee State University’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students is hosting a variety of activities this fall, including a bra drive throughout October in recognition of Domestic Violence and Breast Cancer Awareness Months and nonperishable food collection. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of October 9-14, 2023. Read more.
Congratulations to a Powerball player in Antioch, who won $150,000 from the drawing held last night, Oct. 7, 2023. Read More.
If you’ve ever wanted to be in a music video, here’s your chance. On Location Casting listed information regarding background for a Jason Aldean music video. Read more.