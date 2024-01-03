Top 5 Stories From January 3, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
6145

Here’s a look at the top stories from January 3, 2024.

1Reneese Kincaid New COO at TrustPoint Hospital

reneese kincaid
Photo from TrustPoint Facebook

 

Recently, Reneese Kincaid was announced by TrustPoint Hospital as the new Chief Operating Officer. Read More.

2Victim in Fatal Crash on Lebanon Pike Identified

 

Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the cause of a deadly single vehicle crash that occurred on Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane on Friday, Dec. 29. Read More.

3La Vergne to Host Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony

The annual La Vergne Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony is scheduled for January 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the boardroom at La Vergne City Hall, 5093 Murfreesboro Road. Read More.

4Inaugural Nashville Dance Fest to Take Place in Late January

 

Nashville Dance Fest will take place January 26 – 28, 2024 in Nashville and Murfreesboro, TN. Read more.

5Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for December 31 through January 6

Murfreesboro City Construction projects through January 6, 2024. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here