Top 5 Stories From February 19, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
10328

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 19, 2024.

1Five Daughters Bakery to Open in Murfreesboro

photo by Anita Siri

 

The donut shop, known for its 100-layer donuts, will soon open in Murfreesboro. Read More.

2Mayor Shane Mcfarland Recognizes Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Ladder 2 B-Shift With Stars Award

 

Ridge McMahan, Payton Ashburn, and Alexis Rodriquez were able to use their skills to recognize and assist an individual in a dangerous situation. Read more.

3Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 24, 2024

Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through February 24, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of February 19-24, 2024. Read more.

4Mega Millions Jackpot Explodes to a Whopping $493 Million

The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 19, 23, 39, 42, 67 plus the gold Mega Ball 18. Read More.

5New Mixed-Use District, Sewart’s Landing, Coming to Smyrna

Sewart’s Landing Nashville
Sewart’s Landing Nashville

JLL recently announced that Equitable Property Company has purchased 44 acres to develop Sewart’s Landing, a new mixed-use destination in Smyrna, Tennessee. Read More.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here