Top 5 Stories From April 19, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 19, 2024.

1Smyrna Shooting Leads to Standoff

According to Smyrna Police, the standoff is connected to a shooting that happened on Clear Circle. Read more

2Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Read more

3Murfreesboro City Manager to Step into New Position

Craig Tindall

Beginning July 2, 2024, current City Manager Craig Tindall will be stepping down as Murfreesboro’s City Manager and will become a special counsel attorney for the city. Read more

4Rutherford Sheriff’s Office Needs Information to Identify Suspect in VFW Burglary

A suspect broke into the VFW at 3:30 a.m. April 1 at 10157 Old Nashville Highway in Smyrna. Read more

5Missing Murfreesboro Man Last Seen 7 Months Ago

Stanley Wise (Photo: MNPD)

Stanley Dotson Wise, 34, was reported missing on April 17. Read more

