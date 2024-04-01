Top 5 Stories From April 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 1, 2024.
March 26, 2024 – All 2020-2023 model year and certain 2024 model year Telluride vehicles manufactured from January 9, 2019 through October 19, 2023 (427,407 units) have been recalled. Read more
The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above. On 3/22/2024, the male exited Harbor Freight in Smyrna, TN, without paying for a toolset he picked up in the business. Read more
The Oak Ridge Boys are mourning the loss of Norah Lee Allen, wife of lead singer Duane Allen, who passed at 7:28 am CT Sunday morning, March 31st, after battling an extended illness. Norah Lee was 76 years old. Read more
Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville are excited to present Songblazers, an innovative country-themed show written and directed by Amy Tinkham. Read more
The Powerball® jackpot has officially reached the one-billion-dollar mark! The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $483.8 million. Read more