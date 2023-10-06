Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 5

Divisional races are starting to take shape, and this week has two huge games at the top of the SEC East and West. Here are our top five SEC games for week 6:

#5 Vanderbilt at Florida (FLA -18.5)

3:00 CT, October 7th, 2023, on SECN

Vanderbilt is going to have to win four of its last six games if it wants to go bowling and while The Swamp isn’t exactly where you want to be playing “must-win” football games, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Dores. For Florida, this is a “get-right’ game after a trip to Lexington they would like to forget.

#4. Arkansas at Ole Miss (MISS -11.5)

6:30 CT, October 7th, 2023, on SECN

Ole Miss lost the big one to Bama but turned right around and beat LSU. That’s a huge win but can they keep the momentum rolling? Arkansas is a better team than their record says, and they are dangerous. This QB matchup will be a blast between Jaxson Dart and KJ Jefferson.

#3. LSU at Missouri (LSU -5.5)

11:00 CT, October 7th, 2023, on ESPN

In this Tiger vs Tiger matchup, the purple and gold variety is coming off a pretty defeating loss at the hands of Ole Miss that will make it somewhat difficult for LSU to reach the SEC Championship or the CFB Playoff. However, beating a red-hot 5-0 Missouri Tigers squad on their home turf would be a great way to turn things around. For Missouri, a win would keep them right in the thick of the hunt for the SEC East.

#2. Georgia 1 at Kentucky 20 (UGA -14.5)

6:00 CT, October 7th, 2023, on ESPN

Depending on how the Missouri vs LSU game plays out, whoever wins this matchup could have sole possession of first place in the SEC East. For Kentucky to win, Ray Davis will have to continue to be special, but also, Devin Leary will have to amp up his game against the Georgia defense. Speaking of defense, the Wildcats will have their claws full with Brock Bowers who has been every sense of the word “X-Factor” this season for the Dawgs.

#1. Alabama at Texas A&M (ALA -1.0)

2:30 CT, October 7th, 2023, on CBS

In an almost identical scenario to our number two game, whoever wins this one will be in the driver’s seat for the West depending on how Ole Miss does against the Hogs. Based on past recruiting cycles, A&M has one of (if not the most) talented rosters in the nation, but they just can’t seem to pull everything together. If they can this week, Nick Saban and Alabama will not only be walking into a hornet’s nest with the 12th man but will be lining up across from a dangerous team. However, that’s nothing Saban and Bama haven’t done before. Will the Aggies be ready? Bama’s massive O-Line vs Walter Nolan on A&M’s defensive front should be fun to watch.