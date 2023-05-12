Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 12, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
2548

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 12, 2023.

1The Numbers are In for Taylor Swift Concerts at Nissan Stadium

Photo by Jessie Rogers/Nissan Stadium

Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.

2Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Rutherford County for May 2023

These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read More.

3Rutherford County Schools Addresses Additional Social Media Threats

Schools

Friday morning, Rutherford County Schools (RCS) alerted parents that “unfounded and unspecific threats” were being spread on social media. Read more.

4Tennessee Renaissance Festival Has Begun, Here’s What’s New This Year

The Tennessee Renaissance Festival has begun – it takes place every Saturday and Sunday in May plus Monday, Memorial Day. It’s the perfect kick-off event for summer. Read more.

5Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

 

Experience these unique events happening in Murfreesboro this weekend! Read more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here