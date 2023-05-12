Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 12, 2023.
Taylor Swift brought the Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium for three nights this past weekend. From the social media posts of a crowded walk across the pedestrian bridge after the show, fans sitting outside of the stadium listening and even on the bridge watching the show, there was no shortage of people in downtown Nashville. Read more.
These are the health scores for donut shops in Rutherford County, with their most recent inspection score as of May 9, 2023. Read More.
Friday morning, Rutherford County Schools (RCS) alerted parents that “unfounded and unspecific threats” were being spread on social media. Read more.
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival has begun – it takes place every Saturday and Sunday in May plus Monday, Memorial Day. It’s the perfect kick-off event for summer. Read more.
Experience these unique events happening in Murfreesboro this weekend! Read more.