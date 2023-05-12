Titans Agree to Terms with Three Members of the Team’s Draft Class

NASHVILLE – The Titans have agreed to terms with three members of the team’s draft class – tight end Josh Whyle, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan and receiver Colton Dowell.

Whyle, selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, caught 32 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Bearcats. He caught 88 passes for 1,062 yards for 15 touchdowns in his college career. He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference performer in 2022, when he played in 12 games, with 10 starts.

Duncan, selected in the sixth round out of Maryland, played in 42 games for the Terrapins in his college career, with 39 starts. The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Duncan made an official visit to the Titans leading up to the NFL Draft, and he also participated in the Senior Bowl and attended the NFL Combine.

Dowell, who grew up in Lebanon and played at Wilson Central High and then Tennessee-Martin, caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards and six touchdowns in his final season at Tennessee-Martin. Dowell had six 100-yard games in 2022, including a seven-catch, 112-yard performance against Tennessee in October.

Dowell (6-3, 212) was a two-time All-OVC first team performer at UTM. He holds the school’s all-time receiving yards mark at the school with 2,796 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Three members of the draft class – offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (first round), quarterback Will Levis (second round) and running back Tyjae Spears (third round) remain unsigned.

The Titans rookies arrived in town Thursday for the team’s rookie minicamp.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

