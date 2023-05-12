Rutherford County Schools Addresses Additional Social Media Threats

Friday morning, Rutherford County Schools (RCS) alerted parents that “unfounded and unspecific threats” were being spread on social media.

“We want to assure you that we are aware of them, and we always take these situations seriously and always investigate thoroughly,” reads a statement from RCS.

RCS says the threats are “not credible and do not mention any of our schools or students specifically.”

RCS continues to alert the community that school districts around the country are dealing with these types of false threats being made on social media. They are known as “swatting” messages, and they are typically sent in an attempt to disrupt the school day.

The school district remains open today, May 12. Law enforcement partners will be present, as always.

“Please know that your children’s safety is our top priority, and we aim to always to keep you informed in these situations,” says RCS.