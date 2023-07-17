Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 17, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 17, 2023.
A Rutherford County woman must repay the state thousands of dollars after her conviction for TennCare fraud and theft of services. Read more.
Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for July 16 – July 22. Read More.
A murder investigation that began last year on August 6th after remains were located in a wooded area of Wilson County has landed three individuals in jail for the death of Mya Fuller. Read more.
An overnight investigation into an 11-month old’s apparent fentanyl overdose led to the arrest of the girl’s father, Aras Babiry, 27, who is charged with aggravated child endangerment and drug/paraphernalia possession. Read More.
For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.