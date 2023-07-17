Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 17, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from July 17, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Woman Convicted of TennCare Fraud, ID Theft

Rachel Cargle
A Rutherford County woman must repay the state thousands of dollars after her conviction for TennCare fraud and theft of services. Read more.

2Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for July 16 – July 22

 

Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for July 16 – July 22. Read More.

3Three Arrested in the Death of Mya Fuller

Taiyana Tipton, 21, Ty’Shawne Bowles, 20, La’Myra Pipkins, 20
A murder investigation that began last year on August 6th after remains were located in a wooded area of Wilson County has landed three individuals in jail for the death of Mya Fuller. Read more.

4Man Charged in 11-Month-Old Daughter’s Apparent Fentanyl Overdose in Nashville

Aras Babiry, 27
An overnight investigation into an 11-month old’s apparent fentanyl overdose led to the arrest of the girl’s father, Aras Babiry, 27, who is charged with aggravated child endangerment and drug/paraphernalia possession. Read More.

5Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.

