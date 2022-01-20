This Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans will take on the Bengals and fans are warned to not get scammed as the tickets are sold out.

Per Jim Rice, Titans Director of Ticket Sales, via Twitter, “Hey @Titans fans, be careful when buying tickets for playoff games. We are sold out and the transfer function is turned off until 24 hours prior to kickoff. Odds are there will be scammers using social media. Stick to trusted sites. See you at @NissanStadium on Saturday!”

If you are not purchasing your tickets through reputable sources such as SeatGeek, StubHub or Ticketmaster use extreme caution. These companies are official partners of the NFL and verify each sale.

If you have any questions or concerns reach out to [email protected], 615-565-4200 or @JimRice_Titans.