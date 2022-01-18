This Saturday, January 22nd at 3:30 PM the Titans (12-5) will face the Bengals (10-7) in the AFC Divisional Round.

Derrick Henry is set to make his return to the starting lineup. Despite losing him for the majority of the season Tennessee still averaged 141 rushing yards a game. The Titans are getting all their key players healthy at the perfect time as they set the NFL record for players used in a single season.

Cincinnati won their first playoff game in 31 years this weekend with a win over the Raiders (10-7). Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns this season. His favorite target has been his college teammate at LSU, Ja’Marr Chase. The rookie receiver caught 13 of his touchdown passes.

The Titans will need to be sharp on the defensive side of the ball. Forcing turnovers and keeping the Bengals offense off of the field will be key to winning this game. Kevin Byard caught 5 interceptions this season which landed him a spot as a first-team All-Pro. One of these takeaways would be huge in stopping the momentum of Burrow and Chase.

The all-time record between these 2 teams is 40-35-1 in favor of Tennessee. The Bengals did defeat the Titans last season. This game will be the first time the Titans hosted a divisional game as top seed since 2008 when they lost to the Ravens.