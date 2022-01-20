Loran Lee Kelley, Sr., age 74, passed away January 18, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Marysville, CA, and lived most of his life there. He has been in Rutherford County for the past two years.

Loran was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Kelley and Pearl Cunningham Kelley; brothers, R.L. Kelley, Clifford Gerald Kelley; and grandchild, Keegan Kelley. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sue McCalmon Kelley; son, Loran (Twana) Lee Kelley, Jr.; daughter, Ginger (Michael) Rearden; sister, Lois (Bill) Crow; and grandchildren, Lora Rearden, Michael Rearden, Morgan Kelley, Joseph Rearden, Ashley Rearden, Ryleigh Kelley; and great-grandchild, Serenity Willey.

A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, January 27, 2022 at Walnut House, 116 Walnut Dr., Murfreesboro, TN.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422