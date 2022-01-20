Darlene Vaughn Davis, age 64 of Murfreesboro died Monday, January 17, 2022.

She was a native of Rutherford County and was the daughter of the late, Henry Allen and Maggie Elizabeth Layne Vaughn.

Mrs. Davis was retired from Nissan

She is survived by her husband of 49 years Bobby Davis; sons, Kevin Ray Davis and wife Kelly; Keith Allen Davis; grandchildren, Baylee, Brantley, Aulton, and Ella; sister, Geraldine Vaughn.

Visitation will be Thursday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Vaughn Layne Cemetery www.woodfinchapel.com