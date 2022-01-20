JOSEPH D. (DAN) COOK Command Chief Master Sergeant (USAF Retired)

Joseph D. (Dan) Cook died on January 17, 2022, after complications from a long battle with cancer. He was a patient at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the time of his death.

He was born on December 9, 1944, at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Ga the son of Joe and Verlon (Vee) Cook who pre-deceased him.

He is survived by son, Joseph D. Cook, Jr (JD), his wife Teri and granddaughter Samantha and her husband, Brian, all of Omaha, NE., and Son, Kevin A. Cook, his wife Denise, granddaughter, Mia, and grandson Brayden, all of Shreveport, LA. In February 1967, Dan was married to “the only woman in the world he ever loved or could love”, Gerry A. (Johnson) Cook. Gerry died on February 2, 2011, also of cancer.

Growing up in Georgia, Dan lived in many different locations in and around the Atlanta area. He was a student at Avondale High School in the Atlanta area when he moved with his family to Athens, Ga in 1960. He graduated from Athens High School in June 1962. He played baseball at both High Schools. He later attended the University of Mississippi (‘Ole Miss) and Troy University while serving in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Disciples of Christ Christian Church.

In September 1962, Dan enlisted in the US Air Force. He got out of the Air Force in September 1966 and returned to Atlanta, Ga., where he was employed by the NCR Corp. He soon realized how much he missed the Air Force and re-enlisted in December 1966. Dan spent a total of 30 years on active duty. His assignments included tours at Keesler AFB, MS, Ankara, Turkey, San Antonio, TX (2 Tours at Randolph AFB), Maxwell AFB, AL, Offutt AFB, NE (2 Tours). In 1983 he was selected to become the Command Chief Master Sergeant at Vandenberg AFB, CA. From there he was selected to move up to become the Command Chief Master Sergeant for the world famous Mighty Eighth Air Force, Barksdale AFB, LA.

In 1989, he was selected to move up again as the Command Chief Master Sergeant for Strategic Air Command, (SAC) Headquartered at Offutt AFB, NE, just outside Omaha, NE. He retired from the Air Force at Offutt AFB, NE on December 31, 1992. His military Decorations include The Legion of Merit, AF Meritorious Service Medal (6 Awards), the Air Force Commendation Medal (2 Awards) as well as many other awards. He then went to work for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in Omaha, NE as a Human Resources Management Specialist. He was reassigned to the VA Medical Center in Nashville, TN for a short period and was then reassigned to the VA Medical Center, Murfreesboro, TN again as a Human Resources Management Specialist.

He and Gerry loved living in Murfreesboro, and they remained there after his retirement from the VA in January 2007.

Visitation with the family will be from 2 pm to the beginning of the Memorial Service at Woodfin Funeral Home, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN, with Rev. Dan Mallette officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Sara Cannon Cancer Fund, 310 25th Ave, North, Suite 303, Nashville, TN 37203.

