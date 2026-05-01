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Home Murfreesboro The Gumbo Bros Expanding To Murfreesboro With New Cajun Restaurant

The Gumbo Bros Expanding To Murfreesboro With New Cajun Restaurant

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Photo: The Gumbo Bros

A well-known Cajun restaurant in Nashville is expanding into Murfreesboro, bringing authentic Louisiana flavors and a sports bar atmosphere to Rutherford County.

The Gumbo Bros announced it will open a new location later this month at the north end of the Publix shopping center on Veterans Parkway. The Murfreesboro location marks the restaurant’s first expansion outside of its Gulch-area roots.

The concept was founded by Adam Lathan, a Louisiana native whose background influences the menu. The restaurant prepares dishes in-house using authentic ingredients, including bread for its po’ boys sourced from Leidenheimer Bakery in New Orleans.

In addition to its Cajun cuisine, the new location will feature a full bar with craft cocktails such as Hurricanes and a Tabasco Margarita, along with a selection of Tennessee and Louisiana beers geared toward a game-day crowd.

Ahead of the opening, The Gumbo Bros is hosting media welcome events on May 20 and May 21, with seating times available at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Founder Adam Lathan is expected to be on-site during those events and available for interviews.

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The new restaurant aims to introduce Murfreesboro diners to a mix of Louisiana hospitality, traditional recipes, and a lively dining experience.

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