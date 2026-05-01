Murfreesboro City Planning Department Warns of Nationwide Planning and Zoning Scam

The City of Murfreesboro is warning residents, developers, and local businesses about a recent surge in nationwide scams in which criminals impersonate local planning and zoning departments in an attempt to collect fraudulent land‑use application fees and development‑related fees.

“These messages are designed to pressure people into acting quickly before they have time to verify the source,” said Murfreesboro Director of Planning and Land Management Ben Newman.

Reports from communities across the United States indicate scammers are sending emails that closely mimic legitimate government communications. An online search for “scam zoning and planning email” reveals widespread examples of the scheme.

The fraudulent emails typically attempt to create urgency, instructing recipients to send immediate payment via wire transfer and to communicate only through email. The messages often originate from addresses designed to resemble those of actual planning department employees.

The Murfreesboro Planning Department does issue legitimate notifications regarding certain zoning and development fees. However, applicants are required to submit payments in person or through the city’s official project portal. City staff will never request fee payments over the phone or by wire transfer.

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Anyone who receives a suspicious email or message is urged to contact the Planning Department directly at (615) 893‑6441. Officials advise against using any phone numbers or email addresses provided in the questionable message, as they may be fraudulent.

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