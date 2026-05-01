Citywide Burn Ban Issued In La Vergne Due To Dry Conditions

City officials in La Vergne have issued a burn ban prohibiting all open burning as dry conditions increase the risk of fire spread.

According to the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department, the city is currently under a burn ban put in place by the fire marshal. The restriction remains in effect until further notice.

A burn ban prohibits the intentional starting of outdoor fires and is typically issued during conditions such as prolonged dry weather, high winds, low humidity, or an elevated wildfire risk. Officials say these factors can cause fires to ignite more easily and spread rapidly, creating dangerous situations.

The ban applies to a wide range of outdoor burning activities, including leaves, brush, fence rows, ditch banks, construction debris, fields, grasslands, gardens, wooded areas, campfires, cooking fires, burn barrels, and household waste.

Fire officials also note that burn bans may be enacted to address air quality concerns, as certain materials can release harmful pollutants when burned.

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Residents are urged to follow the restrictions and remain aware of changing weather conditions as officials continue to monitor the situation.

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