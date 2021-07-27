Nate Jackson, President and Joshua White, Tech Service Specialist (a Veteran) of Aladdin Temp-Rite located in Hendersonville, Tennessee recently presented to Tennessee Fisher House Foundation, Inc., Board Members Bill Griggs and Don Wright a donation of $10,000.00 to help serve families of Veterans.

Aladdin Temp-Rite has a tradition of innovation in healthcare meal delivery by helping caregivers provide critical nourishment to patients, whether it’s the comfort of a hot meal or the refreshment of something cold. A global leader in healthcare meal delivery for more than 50 years – designing, manufacturing, and supplying superior solutions for hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities around the world.

Aladdin Temp-Rite is proud to be the only company in the industry to design, engineer and manufacture their products exclusively in the United States. The facility located in Hendersonville, Tennessee provides easy transport nationwide. For more information visit www.aladdintemprite.com.

About Tennessee Fisher House Foundation

The mission of the Tennessee Fisher House Foundation is simple. Dedicated to the enrichment of the quality of life of active duty military, veterans, and their families who stay at the Tennessee Fisher House in Murfreesboro located on the campus of the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center while a loved one is undergoing extended medical treatment at the VA Medical Center.

When veterans undergo medical treatment for several weeks or months, Fisher House provides a place to stay at no cost to their families. This “home away from home” enables family members to be close to a loved one at the most stressful time – during hospitalization for a disease, illness, or injury. The program recognizes the special sacrifices of our men and women in uniform and their families and the hardships of military service by meeting a humanitarian need beyond that normally provided by the Department of Defense and Department of Veteran Affairs.

For more information visit www.TennesseeFisherHouse.org or follow on Facebook or call 615-916-1310 to learn more and how you can donate goods/services or financially to assist the non-profit in the efforts to serve veterans. The Tennessee Fisher House mostly serves families of veterans from Tennessee, North Alabama, and Northwest Georgia.