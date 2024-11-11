Tennessee Dominates Mississippi State 33-14

November 9, 2024 – The Tennessee Volunteers continued their impressive season with a commanding 33-14 victory over Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium. Playing under cloudy skies in front of 101,915 fans, the Vols improved to 8-1 (5-1 SEC) while the Bulldogs dropped to 2-8 (0-6 SEC).

The Volunteers struck early and often, with quarterback Nico Iamaleava connecting on two explosive touchdown passes in the first half. The freshman signal-caller showed poise beyond his years, leading Tennessee’s high-powered offense with precision.

Quarterback Performance:

Player Passing Yards TDs Key Plays Nico Iamaleava (TEN) 174 2 34-yd TD to White, 73-yd TD to Thornton

Tennessee’s ground attack proved equally effective, wearing down the Mississippi State defense as the game progressed. Dylan Sampson’s 33-yard touchdown run in the third quarter effectively sealed the game for the Volunteers.

Running Back Statistics:

Player Rushing Yards TDs Notable Run Dylan Sampson (TEN) 149 1 33-yd TD Davon Booth (MIS) 125 1 1-yd TD

Tennessee’s defense held firm throughout the contest, limiting Mississippi State to just two scoring drives despite the Bulldogs’ persistent efforts to establish their running game.

Source: UT Sports

