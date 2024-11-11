Vanderbilt suffers 28-7 loss to South Carolina

November 9, 2024 – Vanderbilt’s offense struggled to find rhythm in a 28-7 loss to South Carolina at FirstBank Stadium, as the Commodores (6-4, 3-3 SEC) managed just 274 total yards on a rainy Saturday afternoon in Nashville.

Quarterback Diego Pavia provided a bright spot for Vanderbilt, rushing for 65 yards including a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that briefly cut South Carolina’s lead to 14-7. Through the air, Pavia completed 16 of 31 passes for 166 yards but faced consistent pressure, taking two sacks and numerous hurries from the Gamecock defense.

Junior Sherrill led Vanderbilt receivers with 23 yards on three catches, while Sedrick Alexander added 33 receiving yards on one catch to go with his 30 rushing yards. The Commodores’ ground game never fully materialized, finishing with 108 total rushing yards.

Defensively, Randon Fontenette and CJ Taylor paced Vanderbilt with seven tackles each, but the unit struggled to contain South Carolina’s Raheim Sanders, who finished with three touchdowns in the Gamecocks’ victory.

Source: Vanderbilt

