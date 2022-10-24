Monday, October 24, 2022
EntertainmentNews

Tennessee Comedian & Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Crash

By Donna Vissman
photo from Grand Ole Opry/Rachael Black

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan has died at age 67, reports TMZ.

TMZ reports Jordan was driving his car Monday morning in Hollywood when it’s suspected he suffered from a medical emergency and crashed his car into a building.

Jordan was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His best-known roles were on “Will & Grace” along with his role in “The Help” as Mr. Blackly and “American Horror Story.”

During the pandemic, he connected with fans via social media daily, garnering millions of views as he would say, “What’re y’all doing? My fellow hunker downers.”

Last year, Garden and Gun shared Jordan’s favorite spots in Chattanooga from Bea’s Restaurant to not-to-miss spots of Rock City and Ruby Falls. Read more here.

Jordan made his Opry debut in 2021, watch below.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
