Monday, October 24, 2022
High SchoolsSports

Nolensville High School Freshman Football Team Invited to Bowl Game for the First Time in Program History

By Austin Timberlake
On Tuesday, October 25th, the freshman football team at Nolensville High will travel to Tullahoma to play in the 56th Annual Semmes-McKenzie Lions Bowl.

The freshman Knights team has not lost a game this season (the varsity team is undefeated as well standing at 9-0). This is a first for Nolensville High School. Whoever wins this game will be regarded as the top freshman team in middle Tennessee.

The game will be played at 8pm at Wilkins Stadium at Tullahoma High School, located at 927 N. Jackson St, Tullahoma.

Austin contributes to all nine Middle Tennessee Source websites. This includes covering sports and news by writing articles and taking photos and videos for the publications. He is an MTSU graduate who loves the Blue Raiders, Titans, and Nashville SC.
