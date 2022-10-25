Grab Your Friends for Monster Mash on Maney at Oaklands Mansion

Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends, and come party at Oaklands Mansion on Friday, October 28th. The event features a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails and CREEPY tours of the mansion.

There will be TWO costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone.

Proceeds for the event will benefit Oaklands Mansion, a nonprofit educational organization. A staple in our community, these funds will help preserve the historic site for future generations.

Admission is $50. Book online here.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, October 28th

7:00pm

Oaklands Mansion

901 N. Maney Ave.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130