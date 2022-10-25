Tuesday, October 25, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeCommunityGrab Your Friends for Monster Mash on Maney at Oaklands Mansion
CommunityEat & DrinkEventsFeaturedKids & FamilyMurfreesboroRutherford County

Grab Your Friends for Monster Mash on Maney at Oaklands Mansion

Press Release
By Press Release
0
0
Monster-Mash-on-Maney-2022
Source: Oaklands Mansion

Put on your favorite Halloween Costume, grab your friends, and come party at Oaklands Mansion on Friday, October 28th. The event features a live band, light appetizers, spooky cocktails and CREEPY tours of the mansion.

There will be TWO costume contests. Best Costume for an individual and Best Couples Costume. Tickets are limited, so get yours before they are gone.

Proceeds for the event will benefit Oaklands Mansion, a nonprofit educational organization. A staple in our community, these funds will help preserve the historic site for future generations.

Admission is $50. Book online here.

EVENT DETAILS

Friday, October 28th
7:00pm
Oaklands Mansion
901 N. Maney Ave.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Previous articleTennessee Comedian & Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Crash
Press Release
Press Releasehttps://rutherfordsource.com
This is a press release submitted to Rutherford Source. Rutherford Source is your personal portal to all things Rutherford County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.