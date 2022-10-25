Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli Tour to Make a Stop in Nashville

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced new US tour dates for February and May 2023, featuring shows in Nashville, New Orleans, Sunrise, Tampa, Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Minneapolis and two dates in Los Angeles returning to the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

The tour kicks off on February 9 at Bridgestone Arena with The Nashville Symphony, for their first-ever performance together in Nashville, followed by a show at Smoothie King Center with The Louisiana Philharmonic for the first time in New Orleans. The May show dates include a performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento with The Sacramento Philharmonic and the tour concludes at Minneapolis for Bocelli’s first concert there in seven years. For all upcoming tour routing, please see dates listed below and visit www.andreabocelli.com for more info.

The 2023 concerts will feature songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits and famed love songs.

For the forthcoming February and May shows, Citi Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning on Monday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, October 30 at 11:00 p.m. local time via www.citientertainment.com. Andrea Bocelli Fan Club members will have access to presale tickets on Wednesday, October 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, October 30 at 11 p.m. local time via www.andreabocelli.com/tickets. General on-sale starts on Monday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time.