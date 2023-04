A teen was killed in a Smyrna car crash over the weekend, WSMV reports.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 17-year-old girl died in a single-vehicle crash on Lee Road on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

THP reports say the teen was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla when she left the roadway and struck a ditch. Her vehicle then went airborne and hit a tree.

The Toyota came to a rest south of the roadway, WSMV reports.