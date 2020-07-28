Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

Via their website, Target shared how the holiday season will be different from years past.

To avoid the crowded holiday season shopping, the retthanksailer is rolling out its lowest prices of the year beginning in October.

Target will also be adding more items to be available on their delivery and pickup services. Drive-up, Order Pick-up, and Same day delivery with Shipt which grew 278 percent in the first quarter they shared. Now they want to offer 20,000 gifts and essentials through the contactless service options.

“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” says Target CEO Brian Cornell in a statement. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”