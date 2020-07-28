Donna Sue Griffith, age 78, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Ladye Primm Hurt; husband, Edwin Herrick Griffith; daughters, Tracey Griffith and Wendy Griffith; grandson, Stephen Becker; and sister, Lucy Porter and her husband Terry.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Dean Sisk will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her children, Mack Griffith and his wife, Sandra and Jimmy Griffith and his wife Dana; grandchildren, Jessica Watson, Bethany Grove, Chase McCutcheon, Stephanie Griffith, Dillon Griffith, Wilson Griffith, Blair Griffith, Michael Longacre, Lindsay Flynt, and Nicholas Longacre; along with many loving great grandchildren.

Donna was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and gardening.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.