Is there anything better than being outside with your pup on a warm summer day? As a conscious dog owner, you want to take the proper precautions to ensure your dog does not overheat. Just as it is in people, overheating can cause significant harm to health. These tips will help you keep your dog healthy, cool, and happy throughout the summertime!

1. Get Your Dog a Springtime Checkup

It’s advisable to bring your dog to the vet before the summer months begin. The vet can give your dog a comprehensive examination and identify any factors that may put it at risk in the summertime heat. Be sure to provide your dog with plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot and humid. Additionally, take care to ensure your dog has a shady place where he can go to be away from the sun. If you exercise with your dog on a regular basis, then you may consider reducing your pup’s exercising habits, or at least limit them so you’re indoors when it’s extremely hot out.

2. Understanding the Signs of Overheating

If your dog starts to pant excessively, monitor closely! If your dog has difficulty breathing along with an increased heart and/or respiratory rate, it may be overheating. Furthermore, drooling, weakness, stupor, and in some cases collapse are also common signs associated with overheating. Keep in mind that seizures, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and high temperatures are also possible. Independently, these signs are not always indicative of overheating, so it’s important to look for more than one common symptom to know for sure if your dog is overheating.

