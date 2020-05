Free breakfast & lunch will be offered to anyone 18 and under; Program runs from June 1—July 24. See flyers — English and Spanish — for locations and times.

Locations include:

Cedar Grove Elementary

Kittrell Elementary

McFadden School of Excellence

Oakland High

Riverdale High

Roy Waldron Elementary

Smyrna Primary

Stewartsboro Elementary

Whitworth Buchanan Middle

Please see flyers for details.