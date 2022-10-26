Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Suspect Exposes Himself and Demands Sex Act at Gallatin Pike Convenience Market
Crime

Suspect Exposes Himself and Demands Sex Act at Gallatin Pike Convenience Market

Michael Carpenter
From Metro Police

October 26, 2022 – Special Victims detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is alleged to have exposed himself and demanded a sex act from a woman who was outside her vehicle at the gas pumps of a Gallatin Pike convenience market on the night of October 11.

The 28-year-old victim said the man, who was a stranger, initially approached her inside the store and tried to whisper in her ear. She said she told him to stop, after which he followed her to her vehicle. The woman said he was also carrying a pistol and threatened to shoot her before he fled the property in a gray Dodge Charger.

Anyone recognizing the man for the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

