Wednesday, October 26, 2022
BNA Conducting Annual Fire Safety Training, Drill Produces Fire and Smoke Visible to the Public

By Source Staff
photo courtesy of Nashville International Airport®

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) at BNA is conducting its annual fire training. Training began Tuesday and continues through Thursday. The mock emergency scenario will entail real fire and smoke that may be noticeable to the public – please note that this is not a real emergency situation.

DPS will have an aircraft prop similar to a condensed version of an Embraer 145 parked on the ramp next to the SkyWest taxi lane, which will be used for the training.

This drill will not impact flight operations at BNA.

Drills took place Tuesday afternoon 2:30pm – 7pm and will continue Wednesday, October 26 3:30pm – 8pm and Thursday, October 27, 7:30am – 12pm.

This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
