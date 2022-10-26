Dispose of Unused and Expired Prescriptions During National Take Back Day

Sheriff’s deputies are teaming up with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and community groups to dispose of unused and expired prescriptions Saturday, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

“The DEA National Take Back Day is a good time to safely get rid of the left over drugs and prescription medications, including opioids,” Fitzhugh said. “Disposing of the unused opioids may prevent children from taking the drugs and help battle the rising opioid deaths due to overdoses.”

Sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Dowell said deputies will collect the expired and unused prescriptions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Sheriff’s Office at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

Deputies will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The pills or capsules may be brought in the original containers or in plastic bags. No liquids will be accepted. After the collection, the drugs will be burned.

Drugs will be taken from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Murfreesboro Medical Center at 1272 Garrison Drive in Murfreesboro.

People may bring capsules and tablets for disposal. Liquid medications and sharps cannot be taken. Vapes will be accepted with no batteries.

The take-back event is sponsored by the Tennessee Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Prevention Coalition for Success, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and TrustPoint Hospital.

For people who cannot participate Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office lobby entrance has a bin collecting the drugs 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the office located at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.