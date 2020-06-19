Stewarts Creek Welcomes New Theater Teacher and Choral Director

The administration and faculty of Stewarts Creek High School are excited to announce that Lindsey Mapes Duggin (theater) and Susan Kelly (choral music) will be joining the faculty of the Stewarts Creek Fine Arts Academy this fall.

“I can’t wait for our students to meet Mrs. Duggin and Dr. Kelly,” said Dr. Clark Harrell, Principal of Stewarts Creek High School. “Their experience and expertise speak for themselves, but most importantly they are each a great fit within the culture of collaboration and excellence upon which our Fine Arts Academy is built.”

Lindsey Mapes Duggin has been a professional performer and arts educator in the Nashville theatre community and surrounding areas for over 5 years. She graduated from MTSU in 2014 with a Bachelor’s degree in theatre and a minor in vocal performance. She is currently pursuing her Masters degree in education from MTSU. Lindsey has performed professionally with companies including the Cumberland County Playhouse, Nashville Repertory Theatre, and Chaffin’s Barn Dinner Theatre. Most recently, she held the position of Director of Arts Education at the Arts Center of Cannon County in Woodbury, Tn. Lindsey is an alumnus of Rock Springs Elementary, Rock Springs Middle, and Siegel High School.

“It means so much to be able to teach in the same school system where I grew up. Rutherford County Schools hold their students and teachers to a high standard, and I am honored to be among them.” Lindsey lives in Murfreesboro with her Husband. Directing, Performing, and Teaching theatre have always been her greatest passions. She believes deeply in the lessons that theatre can teach both on stage and off.

Dr. Susan Kelly is the newly-named Co-Director of Choirs at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tennessee. For the past five years, Dr. Kelly served as an Assistant Professor of Music/Choral Director at Tennessee State University where she directed the University Choir and Meistersingers, taught classes in Music Education and Conducting, and taught Applied Voice. She currently serves as an associate conductor for Vox Grata Women’s Choir and as a soprano section leader at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Dr. Kelly is also in demand as a guest conductor, having recently conducted the KY-ACDA All-State Middle-School Choir, as well as choirs in Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York, and Virginia. Additionally, she has sung soprano with the Tennessee Chamber Chorus, a professional choir based in eastern Tennessee and The Cecilia Ensemble, based in Augusta, Georgia.

Before coming to Tennessee, Dr. Kelly taught at Abington Heights High School in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania and Mid Valley Secondary Center in Throop, Pennsylvania. She also served as director of the Cantare Choir of The Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania, a community high-school women’s ensemble that performed at both state ACDA and PMEA conferences, as the Director of Music at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, and as a soprano with The Lyric Consort, an eight-voice vocal ensemble.

Susan holds undergraduate degrees in Music Education and English Education from Wilkes University, a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance and Choral Conducting from Temple University, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the University of South Carolina. Prior to her move to Tennessee, Susan was active in both PMEA, in which she served as Choral Coordinator of District 9, and ACDA, in which she served as President-Elect Designate of PA-ACDA. Currently she is serving as the President of TN-ACDA.