Business is open and people are shopping in Murfreesboro. While things are not back to normal, traffic has definitely increased and stores, restaurants, and other businesses are ready to serve their customers.

Towne Center Shopping Center

Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Also known as the Target Shopping Center, the Towne Center parking lot is much fuller than it has been during the shutdown. One recent Friday, Pier One was only taking 25 customers at a time as they slide into closing down all of their stores. Customers patiently stood in line six feet apart to get their turn at chasing bargains.

“We’re encouraging guests to observe social distancing and remain six feet apart while entering and shopping in our stores,” said Kay at Target.

Party City has been scavenged for graduation party supplies, the shelves were bare on that aisle, but they have lots of other fun party supplies and their famous balloons.

Lowes and Target were quite busy, and the other stores in the Center were mostly open and seeing trade picking up.

Other Open Stores: American Signature Furniture, Christian Publishers Outlet, Dollar Tree, Five Below, Hook 1 Outfitters, Joann Fabric and Crafts, and TJ Maxx

Hours: They vary by store, but most are back to regular hours.

The Avenue-Murfreesboro

2615 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Over at The Avenue–Murfreesboro, Barnes and Noble has re-opened. Their personnel are still helpful as ever, however, there is no place to sit. You can still grab a chocolate chip cookie or a Starbuck’s treat, but you’ll need to take it with you. They also have very strict social distancing rules with marks on the floor that customers are patiently following.

“Things are really picking up,” said Colin at Barnes and Noble. “We are seeing a lot more people come in here just in the last few days.”

World Market has just moved from doing curb-side pick-up only to being fully open. Kirkland’s and Old Navy are open. Kohl’s is open but at reduced hours.

“The odd hours are a bit frustrating,” said one customer. “I went looking for something at one store, and it was closed. Another had what I was looking for, however, when I left I saw there was a line of people waiting to get in because of limited numbers allowed in the store. I am glad I got in before I had to wait.”

Other Open Stores:

Hours: All stores at The Avenue are following a shorter schedule to allow for added cleaning time. The hours are: Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A number of stores are opting to be closed on Sunday.

Stones River Towne Center

1720 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Stones River Towne Center (AKA Stones River Mall) is back open, too.

Crab Fever opened on May 28 for take-out and delivery. They will be opening their dining room soon.

While the movie theater is still not open, they ask on their website to keep watching for details for when the government will allow them to reopen. When they do re-open, they will be serving adult beverages.

Most of the other stores are open. The store directory lists stores that are having special sales or are still only doing pick-up, like Game Stop.

Other Open Stores:

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Downtown Murfreesboro

Most local downtown favorites are open regular hours, but they are taking precautions. And that is not just those directly on the square. ReInvintage Lemon is reopened with some new items. The Exchange is also open back up.

Quinn’s Mercantile owner, Tracy Toy, is excited to be back up and running. She had a strong online store before the quarantine and picked up many new customers locally and from all over the country while things were shut down.

“We are back to normal and have regular business hours,” said Toy. “I thought that was important for my customers. I have been able to bring back my entire staff. The first day back was like the day I opened the store for the first time. And customers were ready to get out and find new things for their homes.”

Sadly, a few downtown stores didn’t make it through the quarantine, including Vinnie Louise and Linen and Rust.

For those wanting to dine out, most of the downtown restaurants are open, but they are following social distancing regulations as far as numbers allowed in at one time. Many are offering outdoor dining. Tasty Table just opened their back patio.

Downtown Businesses:

Hours: Some businesses are back to regular hours and some are open with restricted hours, however, most appear to be back to regular hours while following COVID-19 guidelines. Regular hours are mostly, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. or 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Hours for Sunday vary greatly, with many stores being closed.