Mrs. Rita Jean Bowen, age 59, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in Crossville, TN to the late James and Sarah Elkins. She was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church. Mrs. Bowen loved to garden mainly flowers and some vegetables. She read anything she could get her hands on and had a love for music.

Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband of 36 years, John Richard Bowen; daughter, Dianne Whittaker and her husband Benjamin of Murfreesboro; grandson, James Whittaker; brother, Barry Elkins of Murfreesboro; dear friends, Rob and Valerie Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Wade Elkins.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.