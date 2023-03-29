Sports & Social to Open at The Mall at Green Hills

A new eatery has been announced for The Mall at Green Hills, reports Shopping Center Business.

Sports & Social, a dining and entertainment concept, has signed an 8,900-square-foot lease at The Mall at Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville.

The new outpost will feature a menu curated by James Beard Award nominee Chef John Suley and a 33-foot LED media wall for viewing games and sporting events.

The Taubman Realty Group, a joint venture between mall giant Simon and the Taubman family, is the owner of the mall. Sports & Social is a dining and entertainment concept headed by Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Cos.

No opening date was announced, but Live! Hospitality expects Sports & Social to open before the end of the year.