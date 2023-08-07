Sounds Amazing Defense Does not Factor in 7-3 Loss to Durham

NASHVILLE – Despite amazing plays all over the diamond by the defense, the Nashville Brewskis (56-49, 16-15) were defeated by the Durham Bulls (58-49, 18-14) 7-3 on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

The highlight of the night came from Nashville center fielder Monte Harrison, whose leaping grab in center field robbed Durham’s Kameron Misner of a two-run blast to end the top of the fourth inning. Harrison timed his jump perfectly, made the unreal catch, then showed off his dancing skills with a gritty off the diamond.

Is that the catch of the year?!? 🤯@Brewers center fielder Monte Harrison scales the wall to rob a home run for the @nashvillesounds … and then hits a pose: pic.twitter.com/z5RfM7as5F — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 6, 2023

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian stayed hot with the bat, clubbing his 16 th blast of the season. He also extended his on-base streak to 12 games. During the on-base streak, Dorrian is batting .349 (15-for-43) with six doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, nine walks, eight runs, a .462 OBP and 1.299 OPS.

series split of the season. Cam Devanney’s six game hitting streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 night. Keston Hiura’s six-game hitting streak is now the longest active streak for Nashville hitters.

