Sounds Amazing Defense Does not Factor in 7-3 Loss to Durham

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Spectacular defensive plays by Nashville do not factor in 7-3 loss to Durham
Photo from Nashville Sounds

NASHVILLE – Despite amazing plays all over the diamond by the defense, the Nashville Brewskis (56-49, 16-15) were defeated by the Durham Bulls (58-49, 18-14) 7-3 on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

The highlight of the night came from Nashville center fielder Monte Harrison, whose leaping grab in center field robbed Durham’s Kameron Misner of a two-run blast to end the top of the fourth inning. Harrison timed his jump perfectly, made the unreal catch, then showed off his dancing skills with a gritty off the diamond.

Post-Game Notes

  • Patrick Dorrian stayed hot with the bat, clubbing his 16th blast of the season. He also extended his on-base streak to 12 games. During the on-base streak, Dorrian is batting .349 (15-for-43) with six doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, nine walks, eight runs, a .462 OBP and 1.299 OPS.
  • With tonight’s loss, the Sounds are unable to win the series (would split with a win tomorrow). If they win tomorrow, it would be their 11th series split of the season.
  • Cam Devanney’s six game hitting streak came to an end with a 0-for-4 night. Keston Hiura’s six-game hitting streak is now the longest active streak for Nashville hitters.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Source: Nashville Sounds

